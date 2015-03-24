March 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Vivendi urged to spin off Universal Music

(on.ft.com/1DQUjue)

* RBS to cut stake in U.S. subsidiary Citizens

(on.ft.com/1C5YYVM)

* Hutchison Whampoa and Telefonica set to close 10.5 billion deal for O2

(on.ft.com/1C5Zx20)

* Double digit unemployment predicted even if eurozone recovers

(on.ft.com/1bp8dI6)

Overview

Activist investor P Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) has urged Vivendi SA to spin off its Universal Music Group division to take benefit of investor excitement over future of streaming music. PSAM has valued the music company at close to 9 billion euros ($9.85 billion), including debt.

Royal Bank of Scotland is to raise more than $3 billion by cutting its stake in Citizens Financial Group to less than half, six months after its U.S. subsidiary floated in New York.

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is expected to finalize a deal to buy Telefonica SA's British mobile unit O2 for 10.5 billion pounds ($15.70 billion) as early as Tuesday morning.

According to European Central Bank projections, one in 10 workers will remain unemployed in the Eurozone even after the full effects of it's bond-buying programme have rippled through the economy. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)