March 31 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Nick Clegg set to exact steep price for backing EU
referendum
(on.ft.com/1Dh3tyU)
Head of RBS' investment bank resigns over strategy
differences
(on.ft.com/1Dh9ED6)
John Cridland to boldly go after five-year mission on CBI
bridge
(on.ft.com/1DhfOTL)
Gulf Keystone launches 30 mln stg share placing
(on.ft.com/1Dhkx8a)
Overview
Allowing EU nationals living in the UK to vote could be one
of the conditions levied by the Liberal Democrats in exchange
for allowing a referendum to the Conservatives, the Financial
Times reported.
Rory Cullinan, head of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc's
investment bank, resigned after a disagreement with
senior management over strategy, the Financial Times reported
citing a person close to RBS.
The Confederation of British Industry is looking for a
replacement for its Director-General John Cridland after he
decided to follow the path of his predecessors in stepping down
after one five-year term.
Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Ltd on Monday announced its plans to raise at least 30
million pounds($44.42 million) for short-term financial
stability, from a placing of up to 86 million shares.
($1 = 0.6754 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)