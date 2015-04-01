April 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Ed Balls stokes uncertainty over high-speed rail project(on.ft.com/1F0otGH)
Ed Miliband to clamp down on zero-hours contracts(on.ft.com/1F0oACk)
HP sues Autonomy founder Mike Lynch as battle heats up(on.ft.com/1F0pXRu)
Gulf Keystone chairman steps down after share placing(on.ft.com/1F0sXgH)
Glass Lewis calls for vote against BP's pay(on.ft.com/1F0wKdR)
Overview
Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ed Balls, said there are
"big questions" surrounding the value of the HS2 rail project
but the Labour government, should it come to power, would go
ahead with the first phase of the project from London to
Birmingham on its current timetable.
Leader of the Labour Party, Ed Miliband, is expected to
disclose plans on Wednesday to give workers on zero-hour deals
the right to a regular contract after 12 weeks.
Hewlett-Packard Co has lodged a claim in London
against Michael Lynch and a former colleague for damages of
about $5.1 billion over their management of Autonomy, the
company it bought in 2011.
Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd's Simon
Murray has relinquished his post of chairman of the board to be
temporarily replaced by the company's senior independent
director Andrew Simon.
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended against the
remuneration of BP Plc's senior management including
Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley saying the pay exceeded
market standards.
