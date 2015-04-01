April 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ed Balls stokes uncertainty over high-speed rail project(on.ft.com/1F0otGH)

Ed Miliband to clamp down on zero-hours contracts(on.ft.com/1F0oACk)

HP sues Autonomy founder Mike Lynch as battle heats up(on.ft.com/1F0pXRu)

Gulf Keystone chairman steps down after share placing(on.ft.com/1F0sXgH)

Glass Lewis calls for vote against BP's pay(on.ft.com/1F0wKdR)

Overview

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ed Balls, said there are "big questions" surrounding the value of the HS2 rail project but the Labour government, should it come to power, would go ahead with the first phase of the project from London to Birmingham on its current timetable.

Leader of the Labour Party, Ed Miliband, is expected to disclose plans on Wednesday to give workers on zero-hour deals the right to a regular contract after 12 weeks.

Hewlett-Packard Co has lodged a claim in London against Michael Lynch and a former colleague for damages of about $5.1 billion over their management of Autonomy, the company it bought in 2011.

Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd's Simon Murray has relinquished his post of chairman of the board to be temporarily replaced by the company's senior independent director Andrew Simon.

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended against the remuneration of BP Plc's senior management including Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley saying the pay exceeded market standards. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)