May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RHETORIC HARDENS AS CAMERON TOURS EU

RBS INVITES BANKS TO PITCH FOR SELL-OFF

RAIL WORKERS REINSTATE NATIONAL STRIKE

SNP WARNS MINISTERS OVER TRIDENT RENEWAL

Overview

British PM David Cameron embarked on a visit to four European capitals prompting a hardening of rhetoric in London and in the rest of Europe on the future of Britain in the EU.

Royal Bank of Scotland has invited bids from top banks to pitch for a broad corporate broking role that also includes acting as privatisation advisers.

Network Rail workers will go on a strike for 24 hours from 5 p.m. on June 4 and for 48 hours from the same time on June 9, after the union representing the workers rejected a fresh pay offer made by Network Rail.

Scottish National party MP Alex Salmond has warned that it would be a "fatal mistake" for UK to proceed with its plan to renew Britain's nuclear deterrent, refusing to rule out calling a second independence referendum if it does so. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)