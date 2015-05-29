May 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
RHETORIC HARDENS AS CAMERON TOURS EU

RBS INVITES BANKS TO PITCH FOR SELL-OFF

RAIL WORKERS REINSTATE NATIONAL STRIKE

SNP WARNS MINISTERS OVER TRIDENT RENEWAL

Overview
British PM David Cameron embarked on a visit to four
European capitals prompting a hardening of rhetoric in London
and in the rest of Europe on the future of Britain in the EU.
Royal Bank of Scotland has invited bids from top
banks to pitch for a broad corporate broking role that also
includes acting as privatisation advisers.
Network Rail workers will go on a strike for 24 hours from 5
p.m. on June 4 and for 48 hours from the same time on June 9,
after the union representing the workers rejected a fresh pay
offer made by Network Rail.
Scottish National party MP Alex Salmond has warned that it
would be a "fatal mistake" for UK to proceed with its plan to
renew Britain's nuclear deterrent, refusing to rule out calling
a second independence referendum if it does so.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)