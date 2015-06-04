June 4 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
CHEVRON CHIEF LASHES OUT AT EUROPEAN OIL GROUPS ON CLIMATE
AREVA AND EDF TO MERGE REACTOR BUSINESSES
TOM HAYES SAYS SENIOR UBS STAFF WERE 'AWARE' OF LIBOR
DEUTSCHE BANK TO CREATE INNOVATION HUBS
Overview
Oil company Chevron Corp's head lashed out at
European oil groups, who recently wrote to the UN asking it to
help them devise a plan to stop global warming. Chevron's chief
said that consumers will never back this idea of global carbon
pricing system.
The French government said on Wednesday that it has asked
state-owned nuclear group Areva SA to merge with EDF
into a joint venture controlled by the latter.
Tom Hayes, the first trader to face a jury trial over
alleged Libor rate-rigging offences, told investigators said
that a top executive at UBS Group AG, Carsten
Kengeter, attended a meeting where Hayes talked about rigging
the rate.
Deutsche Bank will launch three innovation labs
this year, partnering with big development firms to speed the
creation of financial technology for its own uses and will spend
up to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) on digital development in
the next 5 years. The bank will run the projects in conjunction
with companies such as Microsoft, HCL and IBM
.
