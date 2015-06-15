June 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
Goldman Sachs has joined a growing number of lenders
who have gone online to develop a new line of business providing
digital banking services, without the traditional costs
involved.
The Scots have called for "serious and substantial"
discussions over London handing over more powers to Edinburgh,
saying that the current draft legislation under discussion in
Westminster is inadequate.
Jaguar Land Rover is using all its off-road capabilities to
develop a system of sensors that will give its vehicles the
capability to move driverless in adverse weather and
environments.
Apple Inc., on a posting on its website, has called
out looking for experienced journalists to get on board its new
service Apple News, that will deliver personalised content to
its readers. Apple News will replace its predecessor Apple's
Newsstand.
