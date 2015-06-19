June 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ANTITRUST AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE PAID-FOR EDITORIALS

TWITTER HIRES EDITORS TO CATCH LIGHTNING

HAMPDEN & CO LAUNCHES AS FIRST NEW UK PRIVATE BANK

BANKS' AGEING IT SYSTEMS BUCKLE UNDER STRAIN

Overview

UK's antitrust watchdog Competition & Markets Authority will investigate several companies over whether editorial content on blogs was paid for and whether readers and consumers of such media were aware of these commercial dealings.

Social networking site Twitter Inc is looking for editors to help curate tweets for its new initiative Project Lightning, where users of its microblogging service will be able track live events such as music concerts, sports events to natural disasters and events of civil unrest etc.

Hampden & Co has launched as the first private UK bank in the past 30 years. Owned by Ray Entwistle, former chairman of Adam & Company, the bank aims to offer better services by using technology and digital banking.

Post the digital outage at Royal Bank of Scotland, which caused about 600,000 transactions to go missing, many banks are coming to terms with their IT infrastructure, which has been built over several decades and how rising customer demand is taking a toll on it. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)