June 23 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
UK UPSTART POWERS UP TO TAKE ON TESLA'S HOME BATTERY
(bit.ly/1NfKg3k)
PROGRESS IN PEANUT ALLERGY TRIALS RAISES HOPES
(bit.ly/1NfKxTL)
LADBROKES CONFIRMS MERGER TALKS WITH CORAL
(bit.ly/1NfKKXh)
GREENE KING WINS GO AHEAD TO SWALLOW SPIRIT
(bit.ly/1NfKN5g)
Overview
Powervault, a London-based startup, says its technology to
capture and store electricity generated by domestic solar panels
is more economical and targeted toward the British consumer.
Since Powervault allows electricity to be stored and released
when needed, the company says it could lead to power savings of
up to 15 percent as compared with Tesla's home battery.
Two pharma companies, DBV Technologies from France
and Aimmune Therapeutics from the U.S., are very near to
developing drugs that could relieve people affected by peanut
allergies. Both the under-development trials of the drugs have
been granted a "breakthrough" designation by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC on Monday night
confirmed that it was in merger talks with smaller rival Gala
Coral.
The Competition and Markets Authority cleared the 774
million pound ($1.22 billion) takeover of Spirit Pub
by Greene King, saying it is satisfied with Greene King's
proposals and would no longer carry out an in-depth
investigation.
($1 = 0.6321 pounds)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)