June 25 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
JOHNSON FLOATS 10 BLN STG BIOTECH FUND FOR LONDON
(bit.ly/1CufkG1)
SECRETIVE PALANTIR TAKES AIM AT $20 BLN VALUATION
(bit.ly/1CugOAk)
EUROPEAN OIL MAJORS HOLD TEHRAN TALKS
(bit.ly/1Cuh2Hw)
BARCLAYS REPLACES CREDIT SUISSE WITH JPMORGAN AS BROKER
(bit.ly/1CuhPIs)
Overview
London mayor Boris Johnson has floated a 10 billion pound
($15.70 billion) fund to help compete the City with New York's
booming biotech and life sciences sector.
Silicon Valley's secretive artificial intelligence company
Palantir is in talks with investors to raise hundreds of
millions of dollars, valuing the company at about $20 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Executives from oil companies Royal Dutch Shell plc
and Eni have met Iranian officials in Tehran to make
potential investments in the country's energy industry. Iran
possesses the world's third largest reserves for oil and gas.
British bank Barclays plc has ended its four-year
relationship with Credit Suisse and appointed JPMorgan
as it corporate broker. JP Morgan will assume the
responsibilities along with Barclays' incumbent joint-broker
Deutsche Bank.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)