Headlines
* Greece rescue deal runs out of time
(on.ft.com/1ILn2ht)
* Santander unveils plans for ringfenced UK business
(on.ft.com/1KrlKxX)
* Deutsche rejects watchdog claim that Jain lobbied for
traders' 130 mln euros bonus
(on.ft.com/1FP7hUB)
* 'Star Wars' and Bond drive revenues at Pinewood to record
high
(on.ft.com/1GL6fJY)
Overview
A last-minute appeal by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras,
to extend the country's bailout was rejected by the finance
ministers of Eurozone. Greece missed its 1.5 billion euros ($1.7
billion) payment to the International Monetary Fund due on
Tuesday.
Santander's British arm has set up a structure to
meet new rules requiring banks to separate their retail banking
arms, and appointed bosses for its retail and corporate
divisions.
Deutsche Bank AG has denied allegations that its
outgoing co-head, Anshu Jain pressed for a joint bonus as high
as 130 million euros for him and another trader, telling the
bank's chairman at the time that they were "good guys".
80-year-old British film studio group Pinewood has seen its
revenue surge to record high as U.S. film producers come to the
UK to take benefits of its highly regarded production
facilities, favourable exchange rate and sector tax relief
provided by the government.
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
