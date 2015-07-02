July 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BP settlement puts a value on clarity

* RBS faces $13 bln bill, says court filing

* Fiat Chrysler criticised over recalls

Overview

BP Plc will pay up to $18.7 billion in penalties to the U.S. government and state governments to resolve nearly all claims from its deadly Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago. (on.ft.com/1NACTUj)

Royal Bank of Scotland Plc could have to pay $13 billion to resolve allegations that it misled buyers of mortgage-backed securities. Lawyers representing U.S.'s FHFA demanded that RBS and Nomura Holdings Inc, another bank involved, post bonds to guarantee payment of $806 million, which a U.S. judge had approved earlier.

Fiat Chrysler has been accused of endangering the lives of its customers and other drivers by being slow to alert drivers regarding faults and also for failing to give crucial information to the authorities, according to officials from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

