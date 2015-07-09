July 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

German car makers lead 3.5 bln euros race to buy Nokia mapping unit

Microsoft takes $7.6 bln Nokia writedown and cuts 7,800 jobs

Barclays fires Jenkins after clash over investment banking unit

Germay's three big car makers lead a 3.5 billion euros ($3.87 billion) race to acquire Nokia's maps business. Talks between Nokia and BMW, Daimler and Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, over the sale are ongoing but no decision has been made by Nokia. The Finnish company has not committed to selling the unit, having made it clear to bidders that it would only offload its mapping unit if the price offered met its expectations.

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it would cut 7,800 jobs, or nearly 7 percent of its workforce, and write down about $7.6 billion related to its Nokia phone business.

Barclays Plc said on Wednesday it fired Chief Executive Antony Jenkins after he had a row with the bank's investment bank head, Tom King, over the future of the troubled division.

