Aug 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ROLLS-ROYCE URGED TO ACCELERATE COST CUTS

(on.ft.com/1E3L9X2)

KARPELES QUIZZED ON GREAT BITCOIN MYSTERY

(bit.ly/1E3LV6A)

UNICREDIT CHIEF EXPLORES STRATEGY OPTIONS

(bit.ly/1E3MDkf)

INDUSTRIAL GIANTS CAUGHT IN LED HEADLIGHTS

(bit.ly/1DlLIR2)

Overview

US hedge fund ValueAct, which has become Rolls-Royce's largest shareholder, is urging the British manufacturer of aerospace engines to speed up cost cuts in its core business, according to people familiar with the fund's thinking.

Japanese police arrested the founder and former head of Mt. Gox, Mark Karpeles over allegations of manipulating the exchange's computer system to inflate his own company account. Mt. Gox, one of the world's biggest Bitcoin exchange in its days, filed for bankruptcy last year after it admitted it didn't know the whereabouts of 850,000 Bitcoins valued at about $500 mln.

Italian bank UniCredit's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is exploring strategic options to boost profit and address investor concerns. UniCredit's CFO Marina Natale maybe given more powers that may sideline the bank's chief risk officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Swift growth in LEDs has attracted aggressive new low-cost competitors from Asia, giving traditional players Philips , Siemens and General Electric a run for their money. Philips said last year, it will break up to create a standalone lighting company while Siemens, the German engineering group, spun off its Osram lighting unit in 2013. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)