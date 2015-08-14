Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* BP traders rigged gas market, says judge
(on.ft.com/1IP2Yvf)
* Profits climb 32 percent at Coca-Cola Hellenic
(on.ft.com/1gENFNZ)
* ECB signals turning point for eurozone inflation
(on.ft.com/1DOaxFZ)
* NATO treats Poland like a buffer state, says new president
(on.ft.com/1PaGVD2)
Overview
BP Plc could potentially face fines after a judge
ruled that its traders rigged a U.S. natural gas market in the
aftermath of a 2008 hurricane.
Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC said on Thursday
that its first half net profits rose about 32 percent to 125.2
million euros. It also announced buy back of up to 3 million
ordinary shares, representing 0.8 percent of its equity.
The European Central Bank has said that the Eurozone may
have reached a turning point when it comes to low inflation. The
central bank's chief economist, Peter Praet, pointed to data
from the purchasing managers' indices, which showed input prices
and expectations about selling prices were up. However, others
members of the 25-member council said it was too early to
consider this.
Polish president Andrzej Duda has urged NATO to place
permanent bases in the country and criticised the alliance for
treating Poland as a "buffer zone".
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)