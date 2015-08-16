Aug 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Wood Group expected to have cut jobs since start of year
* ECB doubles the time needed to review banks' risk models
* Merkel fights to contain Greece rebellion
Overview
John Wood Group Plc is set to announce this week that
it has reduced its headcount by one in 10 during the first half
of the year.
The European Central Bank has set a deadline of four years
for completing the review of bank risk models, longer than the
earlier target of a year or two.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rescheduled trips to
Italy and Brazil to spend more time trying to contain a major
revolt from her party. This is before a vote this week on an 86
billion euro ($95.42 billion) rescue plan for Greece in the
German parliament.
($1 = 0.9013 euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Walsh)