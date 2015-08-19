Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Consulting firm Promontory Financial Group has agreed to pay $15 million to New York's top banking regulator and refrain from new consulting projects with state-regulated banks for six months after being accused of whitewashing a report about sanctions compliance at Standard Chartered Plc. The company admitted that "in certain instances" it failed to meet regulatory requirements.

Britain offered shale gas exploration licences for the first time in seven years on Tuesday, awarding 27 new blocks covering 2,700 square kilometres to oil and gas companies as a part of the government's "long-term plan".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a rebellion in her own party ranks against the latest 86 billion euro ($94.82 billion) Greece rescue package, as the parliament prepared to vote on Wednesday on the bailout. On Tuesday, Christian Democrats and Christian Social Union members of Parliament estimated about 80 out of 311 members would vote against the plan.

ScottishPower, which is owned by Iberdrola SA, said on Tuesday it will close its Longannet Power Station at the end of March 2016, a move that highlights the decline of coal plants in the United Kingdom. The utility said it would also stop development of a gas turbine plant at Cockenzie near Edinburgh. ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)