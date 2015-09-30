Sept 30 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has fined
renewable energy company Home Energy and Lifestyle Management
200,000 pounds ($303,080) for violating marketing rules. "This
company's ignorance of the law is beyond belief," Steve
Eckersley, head of enforcement at the ICO, said.
Property deals involving Scottish National party's Michelle
Thomson, a central figure in last year's campaign for Scottish
independence, are under investigation by police.
Transport for London is mulling a crackdown on taxi-hailing
apps such as Uber and Hailo, as it tries to regulate the rise in
the number of minicabs. One of the several measures planned are
the requirement for private vehicles to wait for five minutes
before picking up a commuter.
McKinsey, in its global banking annual review to be
published on Wednesday, predicts that digital startups in the
financial sector will erode banks' earnings on some financial
products by almost two-thirds by driving prices down.
($1 = 0.6599 pounds)
