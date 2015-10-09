Oct 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
APPLE PAY ROLLOUT GATHERS PACE IN U.S.
BILL GROSS SUES PIMCO FOR $200 MLN
VW HEARING DISPLAYS ANGER ON BOTH SIDES
CREDIT SUISSE PREPARES SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL RAISING
Overview
Apple Inc said its Apple Pay contactless payment
system will be available in Starbucks and KFC stores
across the United States. It said it had more work to do to
convince other merchants to move to the payment system.
Pimco founder Bill Gross is suing his former colleagues at
the company for at least $200 million, accusing them of ousting
him "driven by a lust for power, greed, and a desire to improve
their own financial position...at the expense of investors
and decency."
Volkswagen AG's U.S. chief Michael Horn detailed
before an investigations committee how the car company cheated
to get around tough new U.S. emissions standards. Subcommittee
members of the House committee on energy and commerce said they
were surprised at Volkswagen's behaviour, even as Horn tried to
contain his own anger over the scandal.
Credit Suisse Group AG's Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam is preparing to launch a capital-raising program when he
unveils his plans in two weeks to turn around the Swiss bank.
