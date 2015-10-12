Oct 12 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
PRO-EU GROUP READY TO TAKE ON BREXIT LOBBY
WHITEHALL TO OVERRULE COUNCILS AND FORCE THROUGH HOUSING
PLANS
UK'S OSBORNE CLAIMS SUCCESS ON ECONOMY BUT ADMITS TOUGH
TIMES AHEAD
BARCLAYS CHIEF SAYS EU BANKING CHAMPION NEEDED TO COMPETE
WITH US
Overview
At the cross-party movement launch in London on Monday,
Chairman Lord Rose, former Marks and Spencer chief executive and
Conservative peer will rebut claims by anti-EU campaigners that
it would be the "patriotic course" for Britain to withdraw from
the trading bloc, as part of the campaign to keep Britain in the
European Union.
In a move that could put Prime Minister David Cameron on a
collision course with his party's shire heartlands, the British
government will introduce new powers to overrule councils which
are reluctant to build homes.
Finance Minister George Osborne hailed the strength of the
British economy at the annual meeting of the International
Monetary Fund as reports show rapid growth in wages, improved
business optimism and a "sugar rush" of consumer spending but
acknowledged that the future is likely to be more difficult as
uncertainty hangs over the global economy.
John McFarlane, the chairman of Barclays PLC, said
European investment banks should consider merging to create a
regional champion to compete with US rivals, drawing attention
to the concerns of senior bankers in Europe about their sector's
future.
