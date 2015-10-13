Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BARCLAYS SET TO NAME JES STALEY AS CEO

UK URGED TO PRESENT EU REFORM WISHLIST WITHIN WEEKS

London plays up the pomp for Xi's visit

PRO-EU IN CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES WITH POLITICIANS IN THE SHADOWS

Overview

Barclays PLC plans to appoint former JPMorgan investment banker Jes Staley as its new chief executive to lead the UK lender through a period of hefty restructuring and strategic uncertainty.

David Cameron's European allies have urged the British Prime Minister to produce a detailed wishlist on EU reform within a month if he wants a deal by Christmas, as leaders warn serious political talks cannot start without a sense of his maximum demands.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is set to address the UK parliament, will dine at Buckingham Palace and ride in a royal carriage next week as London rolls out the reddest of red carpets for the Communist party leader.

The cross-party campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has been officially launched - the politicians kept firmly in the background as only a handful of MPs attended the event while the familiar pro-European political figures such as Lord Mandelson, Tony Blair and Ken Clarke stayed away. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)