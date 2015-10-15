Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
OSBORNE'S FISCAL CHARTER PASSES AS CORBYN FAILS TEST OF
AUTHORITY
LIFE SCIENCE CHIEFS WARN CUTS WILL HURT SECTOR
JAVID ATTACKS LONDON MAYOR'S 'HEAVY-HANDED' UBER REGULATION
CONCERNS RAISED OVER CHINESE-BACKED PROJECT IN LONDON'S
DOCKLANDS
Overview
Britain's newly elected opposition leader socialist Jeremy
Corbyn's first attempt to stamp his authority on Labour MPs came
unstuck on Wednesday as rebel MPs ignored his demand that they
oppose finance minister George Osborne's budget surplus charter.
Britain's life-sciences sector leaders have warned ministers
that cuts in government support for the industry would imperil a
renaissance in UK biotechnology.
Britain's business secretary Sajid Javid has attacked
"heavy-handed" plans for a crackdown on the Uber
minicab service in London that has put him on a collision course
with Mayor Boris Johnson, who wants tighter controls.
The 1 billion pounds Asian Business Port project at the
Royal Albert Docks in east London, one of London Mayor Boris
Johnson's biggest foreign investment projects, has been called
into question after the Chinese companies involved said they
were in a dispute over how to split the scheme.
