Oct 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Cryan clears the decks at Deutsche

(on.ft.com/1LEcOVp)

Volkswagen 'co-operating fully' after police raid French offices

(on.ft.com/1MNmDBk)

EDF looks to sell 10 bln euros of assets to boost balance sheet

(on.ft.com/1LXXyhX)

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG is restructuring its business, splitting its investment bank in two and parting ways with some of its top bankers as John Cryan, the new chief executive officer of Germany's biggest bank, sets out its most "fundamental" overhaul.

French police have carried out searches at Volkswagen AG offices in France in an investigation following revelations the carmaker rigged vehicle diesel emissions tests. The company confirmed its offices were searched by French police on Friday and was cooperating with the authorities.

French power group EDF intends to sell assets worth at least 10 billion euros ($11.36 billion) to help finance investments as it builds two EPR nuclear reactors in the UK. The company is considering the sale of its Italian exploration and productions unit, Edison, as well as a stake in American nuclear group CEGN. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)