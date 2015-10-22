Oct 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Starbucks and Fiat told to pay up to 30 mln euros in tax after EU ruling

(on.ft.com/1LG5hSP)

Western Digital to buy SanDisk for $19 bln

(on.ft.com/1ZYNbF8)

YouTube launches paid ad-free service

(on.ft.com/1W5iV6D)

Overview

The European Commission ruled on Wednesday that Starbucks Corp and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV benefited from illegal tax deals with the Dutch and Luxembourg authorities. Antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said all firms must pay a "fair share" and ordered the Netherlands to recover 20 million euros to 30 million euros ($22.68 million to $34.02 million) in back taxes from the U.S. coffee shop chain. Luxembourg must recover a similar amount from Italian-U.S. carmaker Fiat.

Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp said it agreed to buy SanDisk Corp in a $19 billion deal that will increase its ability to make flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and tablets.

YouTube will launch a $10-a-month subscription option in the United States on Oct. 28 that will allow viewers to watch videos from across the site without interruption from advertisements, the company said on Wednesday.

