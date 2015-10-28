Oct 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Shell to take $2 bln charge to exit Alberta project
AB InBev and SABMiller to extend deal deadline
EU calls for investigation into Brussels' Volkswagen
blunders
Overview
Royal Dutch Shell Plc will incur a $2 billion
charge as it discontinues construction of its 80,000
barrel-per-day Carmon Creek thermal oil sands project in Alberta
because of the lack of infrastructure to move Canadian crude to
market, the company said on Tuesday.
Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller Plc
have agreed to extend a deadline set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday to
complete the 68 billion euro takeover deal. A request to extend
the deadline was likely to be granted by the UK regulators,
according to people involved in the talks.
The European Parliament on Tuesday stoked the pressure on EU
regulators by calling for an investigation of Brussels' looking
over the Volkswagen AG scandal. The move followed
revelations that senior European Commission officials were aware
automakers were cheating emissions tests as far back as 2013.
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)