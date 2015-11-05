Nov 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

VW TOLD TO RIP UP STRUCTURE OVER EMISSIONS SCANDAL

(on.ft.com/1OpumHt)

RUSSIAN FRAUDSTER'S SITE BOOSTS BITCOIN

(on.ft.com/1OpwE9L)

FACEBOOK AND MEDIA GROUPS LAUNCH NEWS APP

(on.ft.com/1Opz2gA)

DEUTSCHE BANK REACHES SANCTIONS SETTLEMENT

(on.ft.com/1OpzlrS)

Overview

Germany's Volkswagen AG has been asked to overhaul its governance structure which may involve the controlling families, state government and sovereign wealth fund to give up their supervisory boards on the company's board.

Bitcoin's price rose to its highest in more than a year after Chinese investors flocked to MMM, a "social financial network" founded by Sergey Mavrodi, a jailed Russian parliamentarian. The price of the virtual currency surged to above $490 on Wednesday.

Facebook has tied up with The Washington Post, CBS , Vogue and other partners to launch a standalone news app called Notify that will alert users to content and news from professional news organizations.

Deutsche Bank has reached a $258 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services, in connection with a case that accused the German bank of breaching sanctions pointed at countries including Iran, Libya, Syria and Sudan. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)