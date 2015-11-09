Nov 9 (Reuters) -

UNICREDIT POISED TO CUT UP TO 12,000 JOBS

PETROBRAS PROSECUTOR WARNS FOREIGN GROUPS

SNAPCHAT CLOSES VIDEO GAP WITH FACEBOOK

VW BOARD TO DISCUSS EMISSIONS FALLOUT

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is planning to cut around 10,000 jobs as it seeks to slash costs and boost profits, say people familiar with the matter.

Criminal prosecutor Deltan Martinazzo Dallagnol has warned foreign companies involved in Brazil's Petrobras corruption case to come forward, saying companies that came out in the open would be looked upon favourably.

Snapchat registers more than 6 billion views per day on videos posted on its app, according to people familiar with the matter. The figure has tripled since May this year. This isn't far behind Facebook's 8 billion views per day, which the company announced last week.

German carmaker Volkswagen AG's board will meet on Monday morning to discuss the growing emissions scandal, even as the company's labour union leaders prepare to fight to protect workers from expected job cuts.

