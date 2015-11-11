Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

AB INBEV POISED FOR 68 BLN STG SABMILLER DEAL

SFO BLAMES LAW FOR SETBACK IN OLYMPUS CASE

TWITTER TOLD TO STORE RUSSIAN DATA IN RUSSIA

T-MOBILE TO OFFER FREE VIDEO STREAMING

Anheuser-Busch InBev is set to announce on Wednesday that it has sealed a deal to buy SABMiller Plc for 68 billion pounds ($102.90 billion), and that it will sell SABMiller's U.S. joint venture to Canada's Molson Coors Brewing Co for $12 billion.

UK's Serious Fraud Office said that it would offer no evidence in the Olympus accounting scandal case, blaming the English law in the difficulties associated with extraditing suspects from Japan to the UK. The regulator also blamed a Court of Appeal ruling in February that stated that "English law does not criminalise the misleading of auditors by the company under audit".

Russia's Internet regulator Roskomnadzor has asked Twitter to store all data concerning Russian users in servers hosted in the country. In July, the regulator had exempted Twitter from the directive as it did not think that the San Francisco-headquartered company collects user data.

T-Mobile U.S. said that it will offer free data streaming services to its subscribers on two dozen of the most popular streaming services. The offer, which doesn't include YouTube as it doesn't suit the mobile network's technical requirements, will not eat into the subscriber's existing data pack.

