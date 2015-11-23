Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE BANK TESTS PASSWORD-FREE MOBILES

BRITONS SET TO SPEND 1.9 BLN STG IN BLACK FRIDAY SALES

ROLLS-ROYCE CHIEF TO OUTLINE REVIVAL TIMETABLE

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG is working, with a company called Callsign, on a new antifraud technology, that uses the way one holds the phone and handles it to check one's identity.

UK shoppers are all set for, Black Friday, the biggest spending day of the British calendar. It is estimated that the Black Friday sales this year could be about 1.9 billion stg.

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is trying to restore investors' faith after five profit warnings. In a presentation, expected on Tuesday, he is set to update investors on the findings so far of his wide-ranging operational review of the business.

