Headlines
DEUTSCHE BANK TESTS PASSWORD-FREE MOBILES
(on.ft.com/1OmO5EX)
BRITONS SET TO SPEND 1.9 BLN STG IN BLACK FRIDAY SALES
(on.ft.com/1N2PNIe)
ROLLS-ROYCE CHIEF TO OUTLINE REVIVAL TIMETABLE
(on.ft.com/1lcJiMl)
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG is working, with a company
called Callsign, on a new antifraud technology, that uses the
way one holds the phone and handles it to check one's identity.
UK shoppers are all set for, Black Friday, the biggest
spending day of the British calendar. It is estimated that the
Black Friday sales this year could be about 1.9 billion stg.
The chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is
trying to restore investors' faith after five profit warnings.
In a presentation, expected on Tuesday, he is set to update
investors on the findings so far of his wide-ranging operational
review of the business.
