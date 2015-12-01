Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK MILITARY ACTION IN SYRIA LIKELY WITHIN DAYS

DOCTORS HALT STRIKES AFTER HUNT PLEDGE ON CONTRACTS

FORMER GARDEN CENTRE CHIEF EYES HOMEBASE BID

DELAWARE SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST RBC IN M&A CASE

British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to launch military action in Syria within days after opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in effect guaranteed that the prime minister could secure a Commons majority for war.

A series of strikes by junior doctors has been called off at the last minute in return for the British government's agreement that no new contract would be imposed pending further talks.

Nicholas Marshall, who formerly headed the garden shop chain previously known as Wyevale, is eyeing a bid for Homebase, the home improvement arm of Home Retail Group.

The Supreme Court of Delaware has ordered Royal Bank of Canada to pay more than $75 million for giving tainted advice on a 2011 buyout deal, a decision that is likely to have far reaching consequences for Wall Street's dealmakers. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Sandra Maler)