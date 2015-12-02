Dec 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

UK's Labour accused David Cameron of a "desperate slur" after the prime ,inister urged Tory MPs not to vote alongside "Jeremy Corbyn and a bunch of terrorist sympathisers" in Wednesday's debate on Syria.

Tensions between George Osborne and Theresa May over immigration have reignited after one of the home secretary's former aides, Nick Timothy, claimed the government was not serious about cutting the numbers entering the UK.

Private equity owner CVC Capital Partners has bought out Carlyle's stake in Britain's roadside recovery company RAC.

The Bank of England said on Tuesday it had no desire for new capital buffers and would seek to use its powers to strengthen lenders in good times rather than to tame the credit cycle, in a move that drew a line under the era of bank-bashing. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Sandra Maler)