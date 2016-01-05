Jan 5 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* U.S. files lawsuit against VW over defeat devices
(on.ft.com/1O1wEK9)
* Orange-Bouygues talks spur hopes of end to price war
(on.ft.com/1SvQG2L)
* Baxalta agrees $1.6 bln deal for Symphogen cancer drug
tie-up (on.ft.com/1JUbwBO)
* AA in joint venture to develop connected car services
(on.ft.com/1PcaRxn)
Overview
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed a civil lawsuit
against Volkswagen AG for allegedly violating the
Clean Air Act by installing illegal devices to impair emission
control systems in nearly 600,000 vehicles.
Orange, France's largest mobile operator, has recently
signed a confidentiality agreement with Bouygues Telecom in
order to explore a possible tie-up. The talks between Orange and
Bouygues have the potential to end a three year price war in the
country.
Drugmaker Baxalta Inc said it has inked a deal,
worth up to $1.6 billion, with privately held Symphogen under
which the companies will develop immuno-oncology drugs.
AA Plc is expected to announce a joint venture to
develop connected car services that could enable the company to
remotely identify potential breakdowns before they happen. The
service, Intelematics Europe, is a venture co-owned by AA, two
other European roadside assistance clubs and Intelematics.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)