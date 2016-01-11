Jan 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Volkswagen hopes catalytic converter will help repair
vehicles
* Small UK energy groups covered in red ink
* Unions in talks with Tata over future of biggest steel
plant
Overview
Volkswagen AG has organised a new catalytic
converter that could potentially fix the majority of cars in the
United States affected by the diesel emissions scandal. The
company has said up to 11 million vehicles worldwide had the
software.
A survey has found that nine out of 10 small London-listed
oil and gas companies are making losses. The survey consisted of
104 exploration and production companies listed on the London
Stock Exchange's Aim market by Company Watch. The survey found
that combined market value of the companies had dropped by 40
percent in the past year.
Talks over future of the UK's biggest steel plant are set to
take place between its owner and union officials. The Community
trade union said it would meet Tata Steel Ltd over
Port Talbot steelworks, located in south Wales, which employs
about 3,500 people.
