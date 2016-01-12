MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 22
DUBAI, May 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Shire agrees $32 bln takeover of Baxalta
* Brussels summons European telcos to 5G meeting
* Sanofi unveils 1.2 bln euros of deals as part of push into cancer drugs
Overview
Drugmaker Shire Plc agreed to a $32 billion takeover of Baxalta International Inc on Monday, catapulting it to a leading position in treating rare diseases.
European commissioner for digital economy, Gunther Oettinger, has called on a meeting with Europe's 10 largest telecoms groups to speed up and implement a strategy to deploy next generation 5G mobile services.
Sanofi SA has signed deals with biotech companies Warp Drive Bio and Marseille-based Innate Pharma worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) as part of its plan to build its oncology business. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
