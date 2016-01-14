MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Demand soars to record $110 bln for AB InBev bond deal
* Volkswagen pledges to 'rebuild trust' in UK, but will not pay out
* BNP Paribas to outsource Asian equities trading to Instinet
Overview
Brewing giant Anheuser Busch InBev launched a $46 billion bond on Wednesday, after amassing $110 billion in investor orders to help fund its acquisition of rival SABMiller Plc.
Volkswagen AG has promised to "regain the trust" of its customers in the UK who are affected by its attempts to rig diesel emissions tests. However the company said it will not pay any compensation to the 1.2 million motorists.
France's BNP Paribas has agreed to outsource its Asian equities trading platform to global electronic brokerage Instinet as part of significant cutbacks of its Asian investment banking operations. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.