Overview
Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc has forecast
first ever decline in sales for the iPhone due to growing
volatility in some markets, including China.
Social networking site Facebook Inc is resisting
attempts by tax authorities in Britain to coax it into paying
back-taxes, a move that may increase public anger against the
Palo Alto, California-based company.
Elzbieta Bienkowska, the European commissioner responsible
for car industry regulation, said she would relentlessly pursue
German car giant Volkswagen AG to pay compensation
to millions of car owners in Europe affected by the diesel
emissions scandal.
Dixons Carphone is scheduled to close more than 130
of its stores in Britain as it embarks on its plan to merge its
three main brands in one store.
