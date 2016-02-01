Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SAINSBURY'S PRESSED TO RAISE BID FOR HOME RETAIL GROUP

ALSTOM'S NEW CHIEF HAS EYE ON DEALS

UK REGULATOR CALLS FOR BLOCKING OF O2 AND THREE MERGER

TESCO PROBE RAISES CONCERNS RETAILERS DOMINATE SUPPLY

CHAIN

Overview

* J Sainsbury Plc has been advised that it should raise its offer for Home Retail Group Plc to at least 160p per share or preferably closer to 165p to support a bid and pressure Home Retail Plc's board to accept the deal.

* The new chief executive of Alstom SA Poupart-Lafarge said the sector in Europe is good for consolidation and it would "make sense" for Alstom to look at transformational deals.

* Ofcom urged Brussels to block the merger of telecoms operators O2 and Three, highlighting concerns that mobile phone bills for users in the UK would move sharply higher.

* Christine Tacon's probe of Tesco Plc's accounting practices has raised fresh concerns that the balance of power in the grocery supply chain lies far on the side of retailers.

(Compiled by Ssangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)