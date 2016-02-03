Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MICROSOFT STEPS UP AI PUSH WITH SWIFTKEY DEAL

LUXEMBOURG LAUNCHES PLAN TO MINE ASTEROIDS FOR MINERALS

EU AND US REACH DEAL ON DATA SHARING

SAINSBURY'S FINDS NOVEL WAY TO FUND HOME RETAIL DEAL

Overview

* Microsoft Corp is paying about $250 million to buy Swiftkey, maker of a predictive keyboard powered by artificial intelligence that is installed on hundreds of millions of smartphones.

* Luxembourg is going to launch an official initiative to promote the mining of asteroids for minerals. Collaborating with U.S. and European commercial partners, it aims to help create a new space industry to exploit asteroids for metals and other materials that are scarce on Earth.

* The United States and European Union have agreed a new deal for transferring data across the Atlantic. A top U.S. director of national intelligence will sign a pledge that the U.S. government will avoid "indiscriminate mass surveillance" of EU citizens when their information is sent from Europe to the United States.

* One of Britain's biggest supermarket chains J Sainsbury Plc agreed on Tuesday to pay 1.3 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) to acquire Home Retail Group Plc, while analysts at Sanford Bernstein say is "a carefully crafted deal".

