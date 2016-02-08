Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
INVESTORS PUSH FRENCH BANKS TO CUT BRANCH NETWORKS
NETWORK RAIL URGES MINISTERS AGAINST PRIVATISATION
UK FEARS THAT RULES HARM INSURANCE COMPETITION
PEUGEOT AGREES DEAL TO REVIVE IRAN PARTNERSHIP
Overview
* French banks are now under increased investor pressure
reduce branches and push customers to digital platforms to cut
costs. "Shareholders are asking for a commitment to slim down
branches and cut costs," David Benamou, head of investment at
France's Axiom Alternative Investments said.
* Network Rail is urging ministers not to privatise the
company and sell off large sections of Britain's rail
infrastructure. Network Rail, which is publicly owned, says that
breaking it up would make train travel more expensive, because
it would undermine its ability to buy material in bulk at a
lower price.
* UK government and regulators have initiated a push to
change key aspects of the new Solvency II regime for insurers,
citing concerns it is making some companies less competitive.
The Treasury and the Bank of England highlighted areas that they
would want to be altered as the government calls for wide and
earlier review of the rules.
* PSA Peugeot Citroen is to give over 400 million euros
($445.60 million) worth of compensation to Iran's biggest
carmaker for losses it incurred when the French carmaker left
the country. Iran Khodro said that Peugeot had agreed to the
arrangement to make up for problems caused in 2012, when it
withdrew from Iran to comply with international sanctions
against Tehran over its nuclear programme.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
