WORLDPAY RAMPS UP GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH LAUNCH INTO CANADA

FOUR UK CASES OF ZIKA REPORTED THIS YEAR

BP OFFERS POSITIVE OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY SURGE IN DEMAND

NHS PRODUCTIVITY FALLS FOR THIRD YEAR

* Worldpay Group Plc is launching into Canada partnering with Peoples Trust Company, which gives Worldpay a domestic licence for its customers to accept card payments in Canada. It looks to replicate this deal with other customers that it has previously been unable to serve in Canada.

* Four cases of Zika have been reported in the UK since January and the number is likely to rise as travellers return from endemic areas of Latin America. Public health officials said seven UK cases had been diagnosed in the past three years and most had occurred since the start of 2016 as the virus.

* BP Plc said oil producers in the United States will recover from the collapse in crude oil prices and pump millions of barrels a day more over the next two decades even though there is resilient growth in energy demand.

* According to official data, productivity in NHS hospitals has fallen for the third year now. This will now intensify the debate over whether the service can survive without more funding.

