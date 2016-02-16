Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Vodafone and Liberty to combine Dutch businesses (on.ft.com/215zzaM)

Bank of England rebuffs Vickers criticism (on.ft.com/1Tmz6j5)

Saudi oil minister to meet Russian counterpart (on.ft.com/215zPq6)

Overview

UK phone network operator Vodafone Plc and John Malone's cable company Liberty Global Plc agreed on Monday to form a 19 billion euros ($21.23 billion) mobile-and-cable operator in the Netherlands.

The Bank of England has rejected criticism from John Vickers, the chief architect of the UK's banking reforms, by denying that it had gone soft on UK banks or watered down his recommended minimum capital levels for Britain's biggest lenders.

The world's top two oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia will hold talks on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, as producers try to tackle a glut that has pushed prices to their lowest in over a decade.

($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)