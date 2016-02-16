Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Vodafone and Liberty to combine Dutch businesses (on.ft.com/215zzaM)
Bank of England rebuffs Vickers criticism (on.ft.com/1Tmz6j5)
Saudi oil minister to meet Russian counterpart (on.ft.com/215zPq6)
Overview
UK phone network operator Vodafone Plc and John
Malone's cable company Liberty Global Plc agreed on
Monday to form a 19 billion euros ($21.23 billion)
mobile-and-cable operator in the Netherlands.
The Bank of England has rejected criticism from John
Vickers, the chief architect of the UK's banking reforms, by
denying that it had gone soft on UK banks or watered down his
recommended minimum capital levels for Britain's biggest
lenders.
The world's top two oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia
will hold talks on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with
the matter, as producers try to tackle a glut that has pushed
prices to their lowest in over a decade.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
