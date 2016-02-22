Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Trafigura to ship West Texas oil to Israel
(on.ft.com/1L48h0s)
HSBC cuts pay for top staff amid investor dissatisfaction
(on.ft.com/1LBs7LE)
StanChart accused over $100 mln African 'dirty debt'
(on.ft.com/1XGR8vG)
Overview
Swiss commodities trading group Trafigura will ship one of
the first crude oil cargoes of benchmark West Texas Intermediate
in the coming weeks to Israel, as the lift of the 40-year-old
U.S. crude oil export ban allows the entry of American oil into
the international market. (on.ft.com/1L48h0s)
After investors complained that top managers' pay at HSBC
Holdings Plc looked high compared to rival banks, the
bank cut it to 30 percent of salaries. The change is expected to
be announced on Monday. (on.ft.com/1LBs7LE)
According to claims in a legal battle, Standard Chartered
Plc bought a $100 million "dirty debt" despite knowing
that the loan had been part of a multimillion-pound embezzlement
scheme and the bank used it to ask for compensation from an
African government.
