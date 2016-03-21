March 21 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Tories battle to contain internal civil war (on.ft.com/21CtOzR)
Rise in minimum wage to bypass 1.7 mln self-employed (on.ft.com/21Ct51u)
Rolls-Royce to pledge 350 new jobs at UK plant (on.ft.com/21CuapV)
Overview
Signs of division within the Conservative party multiplied
over the weekend as the fallout from the resignation of Iain
Duncan Smith escalated to a bigger row about the prime
minister's and chancellor's style of government.
Next month's minimum wage increase in UK will not benefit
1.7 million workers because the raise does not apply to the
self-employed, according to new research by the Social Market
Foundation.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will this week commit to
creating 350 new jobs over the next year at its Derby factory,
attempting to address political concerns over the future of the
group's UK manufacturing operations after a string of profit
warnings.
