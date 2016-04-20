April 20 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Cameron compromises on trade union clampdown
* No plan to send British combat troops to Libya, Hammond
insists
* UK insurer Prudential closer to 100 million pound refund
in marathon tax case
* Fund managers warned to stay off golf course
Overview
- Ministers have let go of plans to abolish automatic
payrolls payment of union subscriptions as part of compromises
over the trade union bill. (bit.ly/1XHDSXB)
- Seeking to reassure sceptical Conservative MPs, Philip
Hammond insisted there were no plans for British troops to be
involved in fighting against the Islamist militants in Libya. (bit.ly/1XHExYR)
- Prudential Plc is now closer to secure a tax
refund of more than 100 million pounds ($143.86 million) in the
latest round of long-running battle for compensation over past
breaches of European law. (bit.ly/1XHEGvB)
- The Financial Conduct Authority said in its 2015 review
into conflicts of interest in asset management that industry
chiefs were spending large sums of money to woo clients with
hospitality attempting to win business. (bit.ly/1XHEHzq)
($1 = 0.6951 pounds)
