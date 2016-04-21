April 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Deutsche Bank shareholder calls for special audit

* GPs handed extra 2.4 billion euros of NHS funding by 2020-21

* Worldpay to launch pay-as-you-go service for UK small businesses

* Conforama buys Darty stake and raises bid for rest of shares

Overview

- A Deutsche Bank AG shareholder has requested a special audit of whether members of the bank's supervisory board or management board breached obligations in dealing with a few of the bank's legal entanglements. (bit.ly/1U6Sj8l)

- GP practices will be given an additional 2.4 billion pounds ($3.44 billion) a year to cope with older population and to decrease pressure on hospitals. Chief Executive of NHS England Simon Stevens is to announce the extra funding on Thursday. (bit.ly/1U6SikW)

- Worldpay Plc is launching a pay-as-you-go service for smaller businesses taking card payments, which is a part of the payment group's plans to expand in the UK. (bit.ly/1U6Shxj)

- Conforama, a Steinhoff International Holdings subsidiary, acquired 19.5 percent of Darty Plc and sweetened its offer for the remaining shares to 138 pence per share. (bit.ly/1U6ShgT) ($1 = 0.6977 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Sandra Maler)