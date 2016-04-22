April 22 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* Plan to raise asylum case fees by 600 pct
* AstraZeneca links with three partners to focus on genomics
* Barack Obama lands with clear call for UK to stay in EU
* Daimler opens emissions investigation
Overview
- The UK government wishes to raise fees for immigration and
asylum tribunals, seeking to raise 37 million pounds ($52.98
million) a year. Justice Minister Dominic Raab announced
consultation on raising fees for those bringing a case to a
first-tier tribunal from 80 pounds to 490 pounds. (bit.ly/1U7P3cX)
- Astrazeneca Plc announced a collaboration with
several partners to focus its drug research and development more
closely, including Human Longevity. (bit.ly/1XLy4My)
- Barack Obama arrived in Britain, warning that the UK would
be put at danger of economic shocks, terrorism and the migration
crisis if it decides to leave the EU. (bit.ly/1XLyh2v)
- Daimler has opened an investigation into
"irregularities" in its emissions as requested by the U.S.
Department of Justice and said it was co-operating with
authorities in the investigation. (bit.ly/1XLylPK)
($1 = 0.6984 pounds)
