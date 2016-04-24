April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Carlyle teams up with Bob Diamond to prepare Barclays Africa bid

EDF postponing Hinkley Point investment decision to September

Takeover hope for Tata's niche steels arm

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to team up with former Barclays Plc chief executive Bob Diamond to prepare a joint bid for Barclays' African banking operations.

EDF will delay the final investment decision on its Hinkley Point nuclear power plant project in Britain until September, the French economy minister said.

A group of specialist metals producers in South Yorkshire eyeing a potential approach for Tata Steel's niche business in that region, and plan to redevelop the facilities and invest in new technology.

