April 25 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Carlyle teams up with Bob Diamond to prepare Barclays Africa
bid
(on.ft.com/1YP44j7)
EDF postponing Hinkley Point investment decision to
September
(on.ft.com/1VMBYYp)
Takeover hope for Tata's niche steels arm
(on.ft.com/1Vwlh2T)
Overview
U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to team up
with former Barclays Plc chief executive Bob Diamond to
prepare a joint bid for Barclays' African banking operations.
EDF will delay the final investment decision on its
Hinkley Point nuclear power plant project in Britain until
September, the French economy minister said.
A group of specialist metals producers in South Yorkshire
eyeing a potential approach for Tata Steel's niche
business in that region, and plan to redevelop the facilities
and invest in new technology.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)