Ex-Barclays boss tells court he knew nothing of 'improper' emails

New York Times to shut Paris HQ of international edition

Fnac secures 'majority support' in pursuit of Darty

Former Barclays executive Eric Bommensath told a London court on Tuesday that he was not aware of alleged attempts by traders at the British bank to manipulate the Libor global financial benchmark rate.

The New York Times Co said on Tuesday it would close its editing and pre-press print production operations in Paris, resulting in the elimination or relocation of up to 70 jobs as it moves to cut costs at its international newspaper.

French retailer Fnac said on Tuesday it had the backing of a majority of Darty shareholders in a battle with South Africa Steinhoff for control of the London-listed electronic goods retailer.

