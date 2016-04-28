April 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

German utilities told to pay 23 bln euros to nuclear clean-up

BTG says Esteves to return as senior partner

Qatar Airways bumps up stake in BA owner

German utilities will be asked to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26.38 billion) into a state fund to cover the costs of nuclear waste storage, members of a nuclear commission tasked with securing funds for the country's nuclear exit said on Wednesday.

Billionaire financier Andre Esteves, who was ousted as head of Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA in November after his arrest in a spiraling corruption probe, has returned to Latin America's largest independent investment bank in a senior advisory role.

Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways owner International Airlines Group to under 12 percent from 9.99 percent, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, without specifying the exact size of Qatar Airways' holding or when it increased it.

