Overview
German utilities will be asked to pay 23.3 billion euros
($26.38 billion) into a state fund to cover the costs of nuclear
waste storage, members of a nuclear commission tasked with
securing funds for the country's nuclear exit said on Wednesday.
Billionaire financier Andre Esteves, who was ousted as head
of Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA in November after
his arrest in a spiraling corruption probe, has returned to
Latin America's largest independent investment bank in a senior
advisory role.
Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways owner
International Airlines Group to under 12 percent from
9.99 percent, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday,
without specifying the exact size of Qatar Airways' holding or
when it increased it.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
