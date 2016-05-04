May 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Commerzbank hit by negative interest rates and market turmoil

* Tata Steel suitors sprint to meet bid deadline

(bit.ly/1W7vZO0)

* UBS shares drop after sharp fall in first-quarter profits

(bit.ly/23laXdf)

* Barclays launches first 100% mortgages since crisis

(bit.ly/21uKI4P)

* Commerzbank earnings more than halved in the first quarter on Tuesday, hit by volatile capital markets and the drag on earnings from low interest rates.

* Commodities group Liberty House, confirmed on Tuesday that it had sent a letter of intent covering Tata Steel UK assets. The group will compete with Excalibur, a management-led buyout team that wants to bring employees on board as investors and which also sent a letter of intent.

* UBS reported weaker earnings and capital on Tuesday, following which its shares closed down 7.5 percent. The Swiss bank also warned that global financial market turmoil had paralysed client activity across its wealth management-dominated businesses.

* Barclays has launched a 100 percent mortgage which will allow some buyers to take out a entire mortgage value without needing to pay a deposit, a first by a high street bank since the financial crisis. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)