May 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Philip Green calls on MP to resign from BHS inquiry

(bit.ly/24vJQlA)

* Sanofi threatens to go hostile in $9.3bn pursuit of Medivation (bit.ly/1rvgS3l)

* Burberry considers creating new senior management role

(bit.ly/1SQlP1k)

* Monte dei Paschi Q1 profits decline

(bit.ly/1rxbGMT)

Overview

* British retail tycoon Philip Green on Thursday hit out at UK lawmakers for leading what he called a "trial by media" in relation to last week's fall into administration of department store BHS.

* France's Sanofi has threatened to oust the board of Medivation if the U.S. cancer drugmaker continues to resist its $9.3 billion takeover offer. The company also indicated prospect of a higher bid if its target agreed to enter talks.

* Burberry is evaluating the appointment of a senior manager to support its chief executive, Christopher Bailey, amid concerns from investors after the company's share price saw a sharp fall.

* Italy's third-largest lender by assets, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said its first-quarter profits fell by more than a third, highlighting concerns about its pile of bad loans and collapsing share price.

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)