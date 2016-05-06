May 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Philip Green calls on MP to resign from BHS inquiry
(bit.ly/24vJQlA)
* Sanofi threatens to go hostile in $9.3bn pursuit of
Medivation (bit.ly/1rvgS3l)
* Burberry considers creating new senior management role
(bit.ly/1SQlP1k)
* Monte dei Paschi Q1 profits decline
(bit.ly/1rxbGMT)
Overview
* British retail tycoon Philip Green on Thursday hit out at
UK lawmakers for leading what he called a "trial by media" in
relation to last week's fall into administration of department
store BHS.
* France's Sanofi has threatened to oust the board
of Medivation if the U.S. cancer drugmaker continues to
resist its $9.3 billion takeover offer. The company also
indicated prospect of a higher bid if its target agreed to enter
talks.
* Burberry is evaluating the appointment of a
senior manager to support its chief executive, Christopher
Bailey, amid concerns from investors after the company's share
price saw a sharp fall.
* Italy's third-largest lender by assets, Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena said its first-quarter profits fell by
more than a third, highlighting concerns about its pile of bad
loans and collapsing share price.
